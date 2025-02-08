Minor League Baseball

Former Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Connor Seabold, who was acquired by the Red Sox during the COVID 2020 season, has signed a minor league deal in Tampa Bay.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connor Seabold (67) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in 2022.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connor Seabold (67) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in 2022. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays signed right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to a minor league deal this week and will bring him to spring training, per a report from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Heard #Rays have added 2 more players to spring roster on minor-league deals: C Tres Barrera, who has played in majors with #STLCards and , and RHP Connor Seabold, who had been with #RedSox and #Rockies.

Seabold had a decent prospect pedigree once upon a time. According to MLB Pipeline, he was ranked as the No. 21 organizational prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. Philadelphia traded him to the Boston Red Sox during the COVID 2020 season in a deal that sent reliever Heath Hembree to Philly.

The Red Sox also got back Nick Pivetta in that trade, who is still on the free agent market. It never clicked for Seabold in Boston, as he went 0-4 over two seasons with a 10.55 ERA. It didn't get much better for him in Colorado, as he went 0-7 in 2023 with a 7.52.

Now 29, Seabold is 24-17 lifetime in the minors with a 3.80 ERA. The Cal-State Fullerton product will hope that being part of the Rays pitching development program will help get his career back on track. If he were to make the Rays roster, he'd be looking at a swing role in all likelihood, though he could step in as a spot-starter as well.

The Rays went 80-82 last season and finished fourth in the American League East.

Related MiLB Stories

GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:

HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:

KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS