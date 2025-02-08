Former Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Signs with Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays signed right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to a minor league deal this week and will bring him to spring training, per a report from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Heard #Rays have added 2 more players to spring roster on minor-league deals: C Tres Barrera, who has played in majors with #STLCards and , and RHP Connor Seabold, who had been with #RedSox and #Rockies.
Seabold had a decent prospect pedigree once upon a time. According to MLB Pipeline, he was ranked as the No. 21 organizational prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. Philadelphia traded him to the Boston Red Sox during the COVID 2020 season in a deal that sent reliever Heath Hembree to Philly.
The Red Sox also got back Nick Pivetta in that trade, who is still on the free agent market. It never clicked for Seabold in Boston, as he went 0-4 over two seasons with a 10.55 ERA. It didn't get much better for him in Colorado, as he went 0-7 in 2023 with a 7.52.
Now 29, Seabold is 24-17 lifetime in the minors with a 3.80 ERA. The Cal-State Fullerton product will hope that being part of the Rays pitching development program will help get his career back on track. If he were to make the Rays roster, he'd be looking at a swing role in all likelihood, though he could step in as a spot-starter as well.
The Rays went 80-82 last season and finished fourth in the American League East.
