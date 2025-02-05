Seattle Mariners High-A Affiliate Posts Throwback George Kirby Picture on His Birthday
Happy birthday wishes are in order for Seattle Mariners right-handed George Kirby, who turned 27 years old on Tuesday.
That day, the Everett AquaSox, the high-A affiliate of the Mariners, posted a throwback picture of Kirby when he played for them. Kirby appeared in games for Everett in both 2019 and 2021. The minor league season was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He went 4-2 for Everett in his minor league career, making his major league debut with the Mariners back in 2022. He helped Seattle break the lengthy playoff drought that year and has become one of the better pitchers in the American League ever since.
Lifetime, he's 35-26 with a 3.43 ERA. He's made 89 starts over the last three years, earning an All-Star selection for his work in 2023. He's coming off a year that saw him go 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA. He struck out 179 batters in 191.0 innings and features the best control in all of baseball. He had a 7.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and pairs with Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo to make up one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
Seattle went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game in the final week of the season. They have made the playoffs just once (2022) since 2001, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.
The Mariners will have pitchers and catchers report to spring training in one week. The regular season begins March 27.
