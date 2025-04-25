Former Detroit Tigers Useful Player Retires After 16-Year Professional Career
Niko Goodrum, who played for five major league teams, has retired from baseball.
Goodrum, 33, had been playing with the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. His retirement was announced by the social media account of MetsMinors.Net.
Goodrum broke into the majors in 2017 with the Minnesota Twins, who drafted him out of high school in the second round in 2010, and he played just 11 games. He became a free agent at the end of that season and signed with Detroit, becoming a steady contributor with the Tigers the following four seasons.
His two best seasons came in 2018 and 2019, when he combined to hit 28 homers and drive in 98 runs over 243 games.
He became a free agent again after the 2021 season, then struggled to hook on with a team as a regular again. After leaving Detroit, Goodrum played only 28 more major league games combined with the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels.
He also signed deals with the Boston Red Sox, Twins (again), Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres but either played only in spring training or the minors.
The Mets signed Goodrum to a minor league deal on April 2 and assigned him to Syracuse. In 12 games there, he hit .229 (8-for-35) with one home run and three runs driven in.
In all, Goodrum played in 415 MLB games, retiring with a line of .224/.297/.383/.680. He had 42 home runs and 152 RBIs.
He also appeared in 846 games in the minors, where he hit .255 with 60 home runs and 388 runs driven in.
