Former Dominant Oakland Athletics Reliever Signs Minor League Deal with SF Giants
Reliever Lou Trivino, who hasn't pitched in two major league seasons because of injury, has agreed to a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Per Robert Murray of Fansided on social media:
Free-agent reliever Lou Trivino in agreement with the San Francisco Giants on a minor-league contract, sources say. The deal includes an invite to spring training.
Trivino, a 33-year-old Pennsylvania native, has appeared in five major league seasons with the Athletics and New York Yankees. Lifetime, he's 21-25 with a 3.86 ERA. He appeared in 260 games for the A's before being traded to the Yankees in 2022.
With the A's, he turned into one of the better relievers in the American League, appearing in 69 games in 2018, 61 in 2019, 20 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 71 in 2021. He helped the Athletics to the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020.
With the Yankees, he turned in a 1.66 ERA over 25 games after the trade.
Trivino will try to help the Giants improve upon a fourth-place finish in the National League West from a season ago. As for the A's, they've moved onto Sacramento, where they are trying to overcome their own fourth-place finish in the American League West.
On paper, the squad looks much improved after signing Luis Severino, Jose Leclerc and trading for Jeffrey Springs. They also still have Brent Rooker and breakout star Lawrence Butler to help carry the offense.
Spring training begins next week and the regular season begins on March 27.
