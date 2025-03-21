Former New York Mets First-Round Pick Opts Out of MiLB Deal With New York Yankees
Dominic Smith has opted out of his minor league deal with the New York Yankees.
That’s according to a Friday report from Robert Murray of FanSided.
The Yankees signed Smith in January, giving him a chance to make the team. In spring training, he appeared in 12 games, hitting .294 (10 for 34) with three homers, 12 RBIs and a .588 slugging percentage.
Smith, 29, was selected by the Mets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent his first six seasons (2017-22) with the Mets, before one season with Red Sox. In 2024, he played 84 games with Boston before being released and picked up by the Reds.
After nine games with Cincinnati, Smith was designated for assignment.
Last season, he hit .233 with six home runs and 34 RBIs between the two teams.
For his career, the first baseman/outfielder has 64 home runs, 259 RBIs and a slash line of .246/.313/.403.
Pete Alonso, who won the first base job over Smith with the Mets, said earlier he was rooting for Smith to make the Yankees roster.
“I’m really happy for him that he’s having a good camp,’’ Alonso said, according to the New York Post.
“Dom is a really good player and I hope they let him break with the team and give him a ton of at-bats.”
Smith was under consideration for a bench role with the Yankees, battling with Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra.
Players on a minor league contract can ask to be released if they don’t make the big league roster. by specified dates.
With the Yankees out of the picture, Smith will be looking for another opportunity after a decent spring.
