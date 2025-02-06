Former New York Mets Top Prospect Could Be Ticketed For Minor Leagues, Per Report
Brett Baty could reportedly be a roster casualty for the New York Mets in the wake of the team's agreement with first baseman Pete Alonso, per a report.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com:
With Alonso back at his customary position of first base, Mark Vientos no longer must worry about a move across the diamond. Instead, Vientos will reprise his role at third base, pushing Luisangel Acuña and Brett Baty either to the bench or to the Minors
Had Vientos moved to first, Baty could have an opportunity to remain at third, and there was also the idea of Baty moving to first, but now neither of those plans need to happen. Baty could also find himself on the trade block, with other teams interested in his former top prospect status.
Baty ranked as high as the No. 21 prospect in the game in 2023, per MLB Pipeline. He was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2019, but it just hasn't happened for him at the major league level yet.
In parts of three seasons, he's a .215 hitter. He hit just .229 in 50 games last season with four homers and 16 RBI. He did not play in the playoffs as the Mets got to the NLCS.
Baty will undoubtedly look to have a big spring in order to propel himself onto the roster, but it could also make him more attractive to other suitors.
The Mets report to spring training next week and the regular season begins on March 27.
