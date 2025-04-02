Seattle Mariners Low-A Affiliate Modesto Nuts to Feature Several Elite Prospects
The Seattle Mariners Double-A club, the Arkansas Travelers; High-A club, the Everett AquaSox; and Low-A team, the Modesto Nuts are all set to begin their seasons on April 4.
The Travelers released their 2025 roster Sunday, the AquaSox followed suit Monday and the Nuts capped everything off by revealing their squad of players Wednesday.
The Mariners farm system is considered one of the best in baseball. Because of that, every single minor league team has several elite prospects — many of whom are ranked within MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's respective top 100 rankings.
Modesto, two-time defending California League champions, are no exception.
The biggest standout among the Nuts' roster is infielder Felnin Celesten (No. 72 MLB Pipeline, No. 87 Baseball America).
The 19-year old shortstop was considered the crown jewel for Seattle in the 2023 international signing period. The Dominican Republic native was ranked the No. 2 international prospect that class according to MLB Pipeline.
Celesten made his organizational debut in 2024 at the Rookie Ball level in the Arizona Complex League. He hit .352 with 10 doubles, four triples and three home runs. He was limited to 32 games due to injuries. His season ended after he underwent surgery to repair a hamate bone fracture in his left wrist. He was a full participant in spring training and received at-bats in Cactus League action.
Ryan Sloan is another standout from the roster.
Sloan was picked in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school. The 19 year-old righty is listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and has plus grades on his fastball, slider and changeup per Baseball America.
Sloan pitched an inning in the Mariners Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. He struck out two batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits.
Sloan's fellow 2024 draft pick, Christian Little, is also included on Modesto's roster. Little was selected in the 11th round out of LSU and has received praise from Mariners coaches and executives from his time in high performance shove camp.
The Nuts have developed a winning culture, which several prospects have said helped them in their development. Time will tell if that continues in 2025.
