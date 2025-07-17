Former Seattle Mariners 1B, Who Signed MiLB Deal with Rangers, Coming Back to Majors
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, former Seattle Mariners first baseman Rowdy Tellez is being promoted to the big league club with the Texas Rangers.
After being designated for assignment by the M's in July, Tellez signed a minor league deal in Texas. There is room for him on the Rangers roster as they just put Jake Burger on the injured list.
The 30-year-old got 15 minor league at-bats, going 5-for-15 with two home runs and four RBIs.
An eight-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners, Tellez is a .232 career hitter with 116 homers at the big-league level. He hit .208 for the Mariners with 11 homers. He had been signed to a minor league deal in the offseason and paired with Donovan Solano as a first base platoon after making the roster out of spring training. He played in 62 games with Seattle and became more valuable to the roster once Luke Raley was injured at the end of April, but Raley's return, coupled with Dominic Canzone's emergence, made Tellez expendable.
The Mariners enter the second half of the season at 51-45 and in second place in the American League West. They are five games behind the Houston Astros and will open the second half on Friday night against Houston at T-Mobile Park.
The M's do have a 1.5-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot. They haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.
