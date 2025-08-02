Former Seattle Mariners Prospect Turning Heads in New Organization One Year After Trade
Last summer, the Seattle Mariners acquired slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena in a trade deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and Arozarena has been everything they could have wanted.
He helped the M's get within one game of the playoffs in 2024, and has already hit the 20-20 plateau this season as the Mariners battle for the playoffs once again.
Entering play on Saturday, Seattle is 59-52 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2022.
And while Arozarena has been great, there's a chance that the Mariners will come to regret trading prospects Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins, who were sent to Tampa Bay in the deal.
Currently playing for Double-A Montgomery, Hopkins just registered a 10-strikeout performance in which he got 19 swings-and-misses.
Now 23 years old, Hopkins was a sixth-round pick of the Mariners in 2023 out of Winthrop. Though he's gone just 4-7 this season, he has a solid 3.03 ERA. He's struck out 112 batters in 92.0 innings and he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
He's the No. 3 prospect in the organization, behind only Carson Williams (SS) and Theo Gillen (OF).
The Rays are back in action on Saturday at the major league level against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Mariners are taking on the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle will send Luis Castillo to the mound while Texas counters with Merrill Kelly. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.