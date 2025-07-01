Randy Arozarena Hits Major Career Milestone as Seattle Mariners Topple Royals
The Seattle Mariners moved to 44-40 with a convincing 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.
The M's overcame a 1-0 deficit to win the game, which was their third in the last four. They hit three homers, including two by outfielder Randy Arozarena.
The first home run of the night was the 100th of Arozarena's career, which began in 2019. He's also the third Mariners player to hit their 100th career home run this season, joining Cal Raleigh, who did so in April, and Mitch Garver, who did so on June 20th.
A seven-year veteran, Arozarena was acquired by the Mariners at the trade deadline in 2024. He's hitting .244 this season with 10 homers and 37 RBIs, and he's carrying a .358 on-base percentage. He's been solid this season, but the M's need more games like Monday night if they want to make a playoff run in 2025. They enter play on Tuesday at six games back in the American League West and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the AL.
Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season, when it advanced to the American League Division Series.
The M's will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Royals again for the second game of a four-game set. Right-hander Emerson Hancock will pitch for Seattle against Michael Lorenzen.
Hancock is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA while Lorenzen is 4-8 with a 4.91. Hancock took the loss last Thursday against the Twins, giving up two earned runs over five innings.
