George Kirby Joins Legends in Seattle Mariners Franchise History with Latest Gem
After the Seattle Mariners bullpen was heavily taxed during its 10-game road trip, starting pitcher George Kirby delivered just what the team needed on Monday night.
As part of a 6-2 win against the Kansas City Royals, Kirby went six strong innings, allowing just one earned run. He struck out five, walked none and gave up just three hits.
Kirby is now 2-4 with a 4.85 ERA as he continues to work into shape following an injury that sidelined him from early March until late-May.
His latest outing also put him in a rare class of team history, according to Mariners PR:
his 39 games without a walk are tied for the 5th-most in Mariners history, alongside Logan Gilbert, trailing Jamie Moyer (59 G), Félix Hernández (56 G) and Hisashi Iwakuma (41 G).
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is key part of the M's rotation and a major component of what could help vault them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Seattle enters play on Tuesday at six games back in the American League West, but they are in control of the third and final wild card spot.
They'll take on the Royals again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will take the rubber for Seattle while Michael Lorenzen pitches for the Royals. Hancock is 3-4, and is coming off a loss last Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Lorenzen is a former All-Star himself, making the game in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers.
Seattle is 44-40.
