Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Makes First Appearance in Game in Two Years
Wednesday was a big night for Seattle Mariners minor leaguer Taylor Dollard, who made his first appearance in a game in two years.
Pitching for the ACL Mariners, Dollard went two scoreless innings, giving up no hits and no walks. He struck out one. He's been out with a torn labrum since April of 2023.
Now 26, Dollard used to be a top prospect in the organization. He was ranked at No. 16 in 2022, per MLB Pipeline. He reached No. 9 in 2023 and was dropped to No. 21 in 2024. He's no longer ranked in the Top 30. A right-handed pitcher, he was selected in the fifth-round of the 2020 COVID draft out of Cal Poly. He pitched to an outstanding 16-2 record at Double-A Arkansas in 2022 with a 2.25 ERA before beginning 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma, where he made just three appearances before injury.
At this point, there's no telling if Dollard will ever work his way into the M's plans, but it's certainly good to see him healthy. If he is able to work back, perhaps he could be a bullpen option for Seattle in the future. He's 25-8 lifetime with a 3.57 ERA in the minors.
The following comes from a portion of his previous MLB.com prospect profile:
At 6-foot-3, Dollard has an ideal frame and a four-pitch mix that he utilizes well, though he has more feel for pitching than pure stuff. His fastball tends to sit around 90 mph and can touch a bit higher, and it plays up because of his command and the sink the pitch has. His upper-70s slider misses bats and will even flash plus occasionally and he folds in a slower curve with decent depth as well. He has good feel for his changeup, giving him four very usable offerings.
