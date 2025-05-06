Seattle Mariners' Flamethrowing Closer Joins Extremely Rare Team History in Wild Loss

#Mariners pitchers to strike out three straight batters with the bases loaded in extra innings:



-Andrés Muñoz, Monday at Athletics

-Paul Sewald, August 22 of 2021, at Astros (Correa Castro, Gurriel)



Both came in the bottom of the 10th. Seattle won the previous instance, 6-3.