Seattle Mariners' Flamethrowing Closer Joins Extremely Rare Team History in Wild Loss
The Seattle Mariners lost against the Athletics 7-6 in 11 innings on Monday night in West Sacramento, Calif.
With the loss, Seattle is now 20-14 on the season. They lead the American League West by one game entering play on Tuesday night.
This game had a little bit of everything, including some incredible team history being achieved by M's All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
Per Jessica Brand of Baseball Reference:
#Mariners pitchers to strike out three straight batters with the bases loaded in extra innings:
-Andrés Muñoz, Monday at Athletics
-Paul Sewald, August 22 of 2021, at Astros (Correa Castro, Gurriel)
Both came in the bottom of the 10th. Seattle won the previous instance, 6-3.
The Mariners led the game 6-5 entering the bottom of the tenth. Jacob Wilson singled to lead off the inning, scoring the "Manfred Runner" from second to tie the game. Munoz then walked a man, and Luis Urias reached on a bizarre catcher's interference to load the bases with nobody out.
Munoz then struck out Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom to end the inning. Rooker had a 3-1 count in his favor before Munoz punched him out on a fastball in on the hands.
Munoz, 26, has ascended into one of the best relievers in baseball. He's 1-0 this year with a 0.00 ERA through 17 games. He's 12 for 13 in save opportunities, with Monday being his only miss.
A six-year veteran of the Padres and Mariners, he's gone 11-20 for his career with a 2.44 ERA.
The Mariners will play the Athletics again on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT.
