Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Austin Shenton Hits Walk-Off Home Run
It's been an eventful handful of days for the Seattle Mariners organization.
The major league club began the season 2-2 after splitting a four-game series against the Athletics. The Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, also played their first three games of the season over the weekend. They went 3-0, sweeping the Round Rock Express.
Two top 100 prospects, Cole Young and Harry Ford, had their first hits for Tacoma in a 6-1 win against Round Rock on Saturday.
On Sunday, it was a former fifth-round draft pick and Pacific Northwest native's time to shine.
In the bottom of the ninth with the two sides tied 2-2, Austin Shenton hit a walk-off three-run homer to right field to lead the Rainiers to a 5-2 victory.
Shenton was picked by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Florida International. He was born in Spokane, Wash., and went to high school in Bellingham, Wash.
Shenton was traded by the Mariners alongside reliever JT Chargois to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2021, in return for right-handed pitcher Diego Castillo. Shenton made his major league debut for the Rays last season. He hit .214 with a home run and three RBIs in 19 games. Seattle reacquired him from Tampa Bay on Nov. 19 of last year in return for cash considerations.
Shenton's home run is his first at the Triple-A level for the Mariners. He peaked at Double-A in his first stint with Seattle. In two games with Tacoma, including Sunday, Shenton's hit .250 (2-for-8) with his homer, two runs and three RBIs.
Shenton is still listed on the Mariners' 40-man roster. He'll likely make an appearance in the majors at some point in 2025. Whenever he is called up, it will be his first major league game with Seattle. And it will be in front of family and friends.
