Former Seattle Mariners' Trade Acquisition is Raking at Triple-A, So Why Can't He Be Promoted?
Former Seattle Mariners' trade acquisition Dominic Canzone has put togther an excellent stretch at Triple-A Tacoma. The 27-year-old, who the M's picked up in 2023, is hitting .297 with a .341 on-base percentage. He's got 12 homers and 29 RBIs, and he had a stretch of three straight games with a homer this week.
So, why can't the Mariners find room for him on the major league roster? After all, Donovan Solano is hitting just .138 and Miles Mastrobuoni is hitting just .207. Canzone could, in theory, provide some more offensive punch and the team could maneuver the roster around without losing much in the way of depth.
The answer to that question might lie here, thanks to @MarinersSUR, who posted a screenshot of Canzone's Baseball Savant page in Triple-A.
While he's hitting the ball hard, he's also chasing at 40 percent of the time. He just continues to lack the plate discipline necessary to put himself in advantageous situations at the big-league level.
In parts of three major league seasons, Canzone has struck out 87 times in just 344 at-bats. He fanned 53 times in 67 games last season.
The Mariners went out and signed Leody Taveras after he was let go by the Texas Rangers and appear committed to giving him an opportunity to play in the outfield every day. Furthermore, the team is set to get Luke Raley back from an oblique issue in June or early July, and Victor Robles could be back around the All-Star break or early in August.
The Mariners will play the Astros again on Friday night at 5:10 p.m. PT.
