Pair of Seattle Mariners Players Go Viral For Epic National Anthem Standoff
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners earned a late victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Rate Field. Leody Taveras hit his first home run as a member of the organization in the top of the eighth inning, giving the M's a 6-5 win over the American League Central foes.
Seattle is now 28-20 entering play on Thursday, when they will start a new series with the Houston Astros.
However, the M's didn't just win late, they also won early, as Miles Mastrobuoni was the last man standing in an epic "National Anthem standoff" that lasted for what felt like almost 10 minutes.
The battle originated with Mitch Garver and Mastrobuoni against Jordan Leasure and Cam Booser, but as Shane Smith began his warm-up tosses in the top of the first inning, people started to peel off, but Mastrobuoni toed the line and hung tough.
Did the anthem standoff truly mean anything? Not really, but it's a sign of the fun that this group is having through the first month and a half of the season.
The Mariners are on a quest to win their first American League West title since 2001. They haven't made it past the American League Division Series since that year, either.
As stated above, the M's will open up a series with the division-rival Astros on Thursday at Daikin Park. Seattle will send All-Star George Kirby to the mound for the first time this season. He had been shut down on March 7 with right shoulder inflammation.
First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. PT.
