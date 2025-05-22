Cal Raleigh Draws Great Praise From Teammates, Manager After Big Game
CHICAGO - Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played a huge role in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. The backstop, who also won the Platinum Gold Glove last year, helped rookie Logan Evans navigate six innings on the mound, and he also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a home run and two walks.
His home run tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning, and it was the 16th blast of his season. Raleigh, who signed a six-year contract before the season, appears to be playing his way into serious All-Star, if not MVP, conversation.
After the game, Evans addressed what he means to the roster:
Yeah, he's unbelievable. Obviously, there's no one like him. And he's a Platinum Glove winner. Can do it from both sides of the plate. I mean, he's so valuable, but not only on the field, but in the clubhouse as well. He's such a leader: vocal leader, and just also by his actions, he shows up every day and goes to work, and he's a great leader for our team.
Wilson, who is in the Mariners' Hall of Fame for his work as a catcher, also appreciated Raleigh's efforts:
He has really matured as a hitter. He's not only hitting the ball hard, but also looking for his pitch, taking pitches that are out of the strike zone, not trying to do too much. A double early in the ball game left-handed, and then hit that line drive homer right- handed. He's locked in right now and when he's contributing offensively and then what he does for us behind the plate, that's a great effort from Cal again today after night game. A quick turnaround for him, but really nice job for Cal today.
Raleigh has a .954 OPS and 33 RBIs to go along with his 16 homers.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday night at 5:10 p.m. PT. They'll take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
