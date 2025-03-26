Former Seattle Mariners' Useful Outfielder Signs MiLB Deal with American League Contender
After being released by the Houston Astros this spring, former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel has a new home: He signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
The Tigers have signed Ben Gamel to a Minor League deal, per source. He gets $1.2 million plus incentives.
Given the nature of the contract, it seems as if Gamel is in the team's big-league plans. He can be put on the 40-man roster before Opening Day and play for the Tigers on Thursday if they want him to.
They open up on the road at the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gamel, 32, has played for the New York Yankees, Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Astros over his nine-year career. He spent part of 2016-2018 with the M's, hitting .270 in 262 games. He's spent more time with the Mariners than anyone else in his career.
He also had 13 homers and 83 RBI for Seattle. He provided solid defense in the outfield and is good on the bases.
Gamel played 20 games for the Astros at the end of 2024, hitting .259 with one home run. The Astros toppled the Mariners in the American League West race to win the division by one game. Houston went onto the playoffs before they fell against the Tigers in the wild card round, getting swept in two games.
The Tigers went onto lose the American League Division Series to the Guardians.
