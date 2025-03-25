Seattle Mariners Fans, Media Personalities React Happily to Cal Raleigh Contract News on "X"
The Seattle Mariners are nearing the finish line on a massive contract extension with star catcher Cal Raleigh. The deal, which is not done as of this posting, was initially reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
BREAKING: Catcher Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a six-year, $105 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Deal starts this season and buys out three years of free agency. A huge deal to keep a franchise catcher in Seattle.
This now means that Raleigh will be under contract through the 2030 season. Further reporting from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says that Raleigh will receive a full no-trade clause.
As the news of the deal trickled out, fans and media personalities alike reacted on social media:
Raleigh had a sensational season in 2024, hitting 34 homers and driving in 100 runs. He won the Gold Glove award at catcher in the American League and also took home the Platinum Glove. He has asserted himself as the best power-hitting catcher in the sport and is a foundational cornerstone for the Mariners moving forward.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game, finishing second in the American League West.
They'll open the season on Thursday night at home against the Athletics. First pitch in that game will be 7:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert gets the ball against Luis Severino.
Raleigh will undoubtedly be behind the plate, hitting in the third spot in the batting order.
