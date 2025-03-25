Here's What Seattle Mariners Ace Reliever Matt Brash Had to Say After First Appearance Post-Surgery
The Seattle Mariners ended spring training on a high note on Monday as ace reliever Matt Brash made his first appearance on a big-league mound since 2023.
It was a surprise outing for Brash, who hadn't been scheduled to appear in Cactus League games. He's rehabbing from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent early on in the 2024 campaign.
Brash faced three hitters, striking out two and walking one. After the game, here's what he said, courtesy of Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
“There’s a lot of emotions,” he said. “ … After I struck out the second guy, I kind of took it all in and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m back.’”
As of now, Brash is scheduled to make multiple rehab appearances in the minor leagues before re-joining the Mariners by the end of April. When he does eventually return, he'll give the Mariners a powerful back-end trio of Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos and himself. Troy Taylor, another power arm, should also return from a lat issue in April.
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 in 2023 for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
His first pitch on Monday? 98 MPH.
The Mariners will open up the regular season on Thursday night at home against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT.
