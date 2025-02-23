Former Toronto Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar Finds New Home on MiLB Deal
Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar, who seriously contemplated retirement last season, is giving it another go. He's signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers and will join the team in Arizona for spring training.
The 36-year-old has appeared in major league games during different 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
Pillar hit .229 last season between the White Sox and Angels. Lifetime, he's a .255 hitter with 114 home runs. He hit a career-high 21 homers back in 2019 with the Giants and has five seasons of double-digit home runs.
It's unclear what his chances to make the Rangers are, as the team also has Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras and Wyatt Langford as outfielders on the 40-man roster.
However, Langford is reportedly dealing with an oblique issue. Perhaps this move means that the issue for Langford is more serious than originally thought, though that's just speculation.
The Rangers are coming off a year in which they finished third in the American League West. Thus far this offseason, they've brought back pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and brought in catcher Kyle Higashioka and infielder Jake Burger. They've lost Jose LeClerc, Kirby Yates and Andrew Heaney in free agency.
