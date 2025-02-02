Former Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Lands MiLB Coaching Gig For 2025 Season
Former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Brandon League has taken a job in the minor leagues for 2025. He'll serve as one of the pitching coaches of the Columbus Clippers, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
A press release from the Clippers says that he has focused on training programs for amateur players since retiring.
An 11-year veteran in the big leagues, League pitched for the Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 498 career games between the three teams, including a career-high 74 with the Mariners and Dodgers in 2012.
League saved 37 games for Seattle in 2011, earning his only All-Star appearance that season.
During his time with the Blue Jays, he was 7-10 in 168 total apperances. He appeared in 67 games for Toronto in 2009. He registered two saves in his Blue Jays tenure. A native of Hawaii, Toronto drafted him in the second round of the 2001 draft out of the Hawaii high school ranks.
He last appeared in a big-league game at the age of 31. He threw 532 major league innings.
The current Blue Jays will head to spring training in less than two weeks looking to rebound from a last-place finish in the American League East in 2024. Toronto went 74-88, missing the playoffs easily after making it the previous two seasons.
This offseason, they've attempted to beef up the roster by signing Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia. They also traded for Gold Glove infielder Andres Gimenez.
