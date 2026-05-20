Mariners Could Change Defensive Plan for Colt Emerson Thanks to JP Crawford

When the Seattle Mariners called up infielder Colt Emerson a few days ago, it initially sounded like he'd mostly be playing third base in the majors. But now, the team may consider sliding him over to shortstop after Seattle veteran J.P. Crawford suggested the idea.

Crawford reportedly told Mariners manager Dan Wilson that he'd be willing to try playing third base following Emerson's promotion, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. The Mariners "aren't committing to making the move full-time," according to Jude, but Emerson is starting at shortstop for Seattle on Wednesday.

Emerson, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, has made 226 appearances at shortstop in the 262 minor league games he's played since he was drafted in the first round in 2023. Even if Seattle doesn't fully implement this proposed positional swap, it's undoubtedly a selfless idea from a veteran like Crawford.

If Colt Emerson is Seattle's shortstop of the future, why not make him the shortstop of the present, too?

May 18, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Colt Emerson (4) runs the bases after hitting a 3-run home run and his first MLB hit against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Regardless of how this situation plays out for the Mariners, Crawford deserves recognition for being a team player who is seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to help Seattle succeed. And with the veteran infielder set to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, this interaction and the conversations surrounding it could make a strong impression on some front offices around the league.

When Emerson was promoted to the big leagues on Sunday, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said the 20-year-old would be the team's primary third baseman in place of the injured Brendan Donovan. But if Crawford is willing to play third base in the meantime, that could potentially improve his defensive outlook ahead of free agency, while also allowing the team's top prospect to play the position he has more experience at.

Seattle obviously envisions Emerson being a big part of the franchise's plans after signing him to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension this spring. If the Mariners view him as their long-term shortstop, it'd make sense to get him as much experience at that position as possible. At the same time, Seattle will likely be curious to see how the young infielder performs in his first taste of major league action, regardless of what position he's playing in the field.