Seattle Mariners Remove Valuable Pitcher From 40-Man Roster
The Seattle Mariners made a somewhat surprising move on Monday when they designated pitcher Jhonathan Diaz for assignment.
They did it as part after acquiring another pitcher in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
Per the M's on social media:
Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today the following roster moves:
· Casey Legumina, RHP, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations.
· Jhonathan Díaz, LHP, designated for assignment.
The Mariners 40-man roster remains full at 40 players.
The M's will now have five days to trade, release or outright Diaz to the minors.
The 28-year-old Diaz served as valuable depth for the Mariners in 2024. He put together a solid season at Triple-A Tacoma, going 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 23 appearances. Furthermore, the M's brought him up on multiple occasions to fill holes in the roster. He made five appearances (one start), going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA.
While the M's have, perhaps, the best starting rotation in all of baseball, they do not have a lot of depth in the minor leagues. Emerson Hancock is the No. 6 option, and Diaz was the seventh. If the M's are unable to retain him in the organization, there would be even further questions about what happens if one of the starters gets hurt at the big-league level.
Diaz pitched in the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs in 36.2 innings.
