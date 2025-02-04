Seattle Mariners Insider Calls Jerry Dipoto's Assessment of Offense "Next Level BS"
Count Seattle Mariners Insider Luke Arkins among those who aren't buying what M's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto is selling.
Speaking via a Zoom press conference on Monday, Dipoto had this assessment of the M's offense:
"I think (there's) the reality of our offense and then the perception of our offense. We play in a tough ballpark to hit in. Our offense has generally been above average based on advanced metrics, WRC+ and things like that, for a number of years now. The last three years, we've actually had a very stable offense, particularly good on the road -- I think one of the top 10 in MLB when we're on the road. And at home, we play in a tough run-scoring evironment that really benefits our pitching staff, and position players have been asked to find ways and we've generally done that. We've turned it into one of the best home records....
"We have a good offensive team, and we didn't feel like we needed to do a whole lot but to find ways to support the group that we had. And I know the offseason has been long and seemingly slow. We feel, and I said this at season's end, we do feel like we made a lot of progress (late) last year."
Arkins, who is the writer of the Mariners Consigliere newsletter, had this rebuke on social media:
This isn’t directed at Adam (Jude, who had the above quote)…this is next level BS.
Number of games with 3-or-fewer runs scored by the in 2024:
Home - 41 (13-28)
Away - 36 (2-34)
SEA on the road…
Runs 12th
AVG 22nd
OBP 12th
SLG 15th
OPS 13th
wOBA 12th
BB% 6th
SO% 25th
Not top-10 on the road.
The Mariners haven't done much of anything to improve the offense this offseason, only bringing in Donovan Solano and bringing back Jorge Polanco. The team will clearly hope that a full season of Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena makes a difference, and it will hope that new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer has a positive impact. They'll also count on a bounceback year from superstar Julio Rodriguez.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by just one game.
They'll report to Peoria, Ariz. for spring training next week. The regular season opens on March 27.
