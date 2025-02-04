Seattle Mariners Insider Calls Jerry Dipoto's Assessment of Offense "Next Level BS"

This isn’t directed at Adam…this is next level BS.



Number of games with 3-or-fewer runs scored by the #Mariners in 2024:



Home - 41 (13-28)

Away - 36 (2-34)



SEA on the road…

Runs 12th

AVG 22nd

OBP 12th

SLG 15th

OPS 13th

wOBA 12th

BB% 6th

SO% 25th



Not top-10 on the road. https://t.co/47Y3e5V6xO