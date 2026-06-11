Giants' Bryce Eldridge Breaks MLB Record Held by Roberto Clemente

San Francisco Giants first baseman and designated hitter Bryce Eldridge just produced a historic moment early on in his big league career.

Eldridge, the Giants' top prospect on MLB Pipeline entering the season, launched a walk-off grand slam in San Francisco's 11-10 comeback victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The Giants entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 9-1, but they scored five runs in the eighth and ninth frames each to complete a remarkable come-from-behind win. And it was Eldridge who provided the game-winning blast with San Francisco down 10-7 in the bottom of the ninth.

The Giants' 2023 first-round draft pick also made history with his signature moment on Wednesday. Eldridge became the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente held the previous record for this feat, but San Francisco's slugger was 109 days younger than the Pittsburgh Pirates legend at the moment of both of their historic homers.

Bryce Eldridge might be starting to find his groove in the majors

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (8) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After making his MLB debut in a brief 10-game stint last season, the Giants called up Eldridge again on May 4. And while the 21-year-old saw inconsistent playing time at first, it seems like he's starting to heat up at the plate of late.

In May, the lefty-swinging slugger hit .241 (14-for-58) with two homers and four RBIs in 18 games. But in just 10 games so far this month, Eldridge has a .389 batting average (14-for-36) with two home runs and eight RBIs. He also has at least one hit in every game but one to kick off June and has homered in two straight contests following his walk-off grand slam.

Overall, Eldridge now has a .298 batting average, a .385 on-base percentage, and a .906 OPS with four homers and 12 RBIs in 28 big league games this year. The Giants aren't exactly where they likely expected to be in the standings, currently with one of the worst records in the National League at 28-41. But based on the way he's swinging the bat lately, Eldridge could be a key part of San Francisco's efforts to turn around its season.