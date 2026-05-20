Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Shares Thoughts on Lack of Playing Time

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Giants called up their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge, to seemingly try to inject new life into a struggling team. But so far, the Giants have continued their slow start to the season, all while their 2023 first-round draft pick finds himself in a battle for consistent playing time.

Eldridge, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 overall prospect for 2026, recently commented on his usage since he was promoted to the majors on May 4. "I guess I'm surprised, but it's not my decision," Eldridge told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It is what it is. You can argue every day that playing every day would be helpful, but I'm happy to be here. Obviously, it's a little bit different, but this is where I've always wanted to be. I've just got to continue to earn my stripes here."

The 6-foot-7 slugger has appeared in just nine games for San Francisco this year since being called up. Eldridge is 4-for-28 at the plate with one home run and 10 strikeouts. And since his promotion, not much has changed overall for the Giants, who enter Wednesday's action at 20-29, the second-worst record in the National League.

Giants need to find a way to see what they have in Bryce Eldridge

May 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Bryce Eldridge (8) celebrates with infielder Matt Chapman (26) after hitting a one-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Eldridge's remarks at least make it seem like the top prospect is handling his current situation with a somewhat positive mindset. But still, there appears to be a straightforward solution for the Giants: either give Eldridge consistent playing time in the majors or return him to the minors to continue his development.

"It's a little bit of a puzzle to solve," Giants manager Tony Vitello said, according to Nightengale's report. "But when you come to work every day and you've got a guy that's always got a smile on his face and he's willing to do whatever you ask, it makes it a lot easier."

There's still a lot of baseball left to be played this year. But if the Giants don't start to turn things around soon, that could force the San Francisco front office to consider trading away some large or expiring contracts. That, in turn, could open a path to consistent playing time in the majors for Eldridge. But, as things stand, it seems like the 21-year-old will have to earn his spot in the lineup if he's going to stick around in the big leagues this year.