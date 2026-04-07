Guardians Promote Hot-Hitting Triple-A Infield Prospect for MLB Debut

So far, early in the 2026 season, rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter has been leading the charge at the plate for the Cleveland Guardians. And now, the Guardians are turning to another young prospect who will try to carry his offensive production from Triple-A into his major league debut.

Infielder Juan Brito, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the big leagues, the Guardians announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is replacing infielder Gabriel Arias on Cleveland's active roster after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Brito has been on fire at the plate to start the Triple-A season. In his first nine games of 2026 with the Columbus Clippers, the switch-hitting infielder is 11-for-35 with five doubles, four RBIs, and five runs scored. The young prospect will now enter Cleveland's lineup with a chance to provide a spark and possibly stick around in the majors depending on how he performs and how long Arias is sidelined.

What can Guardians fans expect from Juan Brito in 2026?

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Juan Brito against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brito started his big league debut on Tuesday by crushing a double in his first MLB at-bat. The young infielder laced a 3-1 fastball to left field with an exit velocity of 104 mph, making a loud sound off the bat that should've caught the attention of everyone in the stadium.

The switch-hitting prospect was limited to just 31 games in 2025 after dealing with thumb and hamstring injuries. But in 2024, Brito put together an impressive offensive campaign for Triple-A Columbus, posting a .256 batting average with 21 homers, 84 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 144 games. He's a career .274 hitter in the minors with 56 home runs and 481 hits in 480 games played over seven seasons.

Some Guardians fans, though, might be wondering what Brito's promotion could mean for the team's top prospect, infielder Travis Bazzana. The 2024 first-overall draft pick has started the season 7-for-33 in his first eight Triple-A games of the year. Bazzana is obviously expected to play a big role for the Guardians in the future. But, for now, Brito has the chance to show what he can do in the big leagues.