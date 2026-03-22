Guardians' Travis Bazzana Shows Off Slugging Potential—Even vs. Cy Young Winner

The Cleveland Guardians have already confirmed that top prospect Travis Bazzana won't be in the majors to start the 2026 season. But that hasn't stopped the 2024 first-overall draft pick from putting on a show during the final days of spring training.

Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, had a monster day at the plate in Cleveland's 10-7 spring loss to the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. The 23-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in five of the Guardians' seven runs. The lefty-swinging infielder's first homer, a 372-foot solo shot with an exit velocity of 112.4 mph, also came against 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

Following this performance, Bazzana now has eight hits in 21 spring training at-bats. That's good enough for a .381 batting average, a .435 on-base percentage, and a 1.292 OPS this spring. He also has three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training, not including his home run in the World Baseball Classic for Team Australia.

Overall, it's been a productive spring for Bazzana. And if he carries over this early success into the minor league season, he could be a strong addition to Cleveland's lineup at some point this year.

Travis Bazzana and Konnor Griffin could be on similar timelines

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bazzana isn't the only top prospect starting the year in the minors. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Saturday that shortstop Konnor Griffin, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, is being left off the Opening Day roster as well. Griffin was also a first-round draft pick in 2024, going eight spots after Cleveland selected Bazzana first overall.

Both players have a comparable number of games played in the minors to date, with Bazzana at 111 and Griffin at 122. But while Griffin has a .333 batting average with 21 homers, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in those games, Bazzana is a .243 hitter so far in the minors with just 12 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. The Cleveland prospect did deal with an oblique injury in 2025, though, which may have impacted his offensive production.

Regardless, the two 2024 first-round picks will likely be constantly compared to one another throughout their careers. And since they're both beginning the upcoming season in the minors, it could be interesting to see how soon both of them can make it to the big leagues.