Has Top Prospect Lazaro Montes Become Untradeable For Seattle Mariners?
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just two weeks away, and the Seattle Mariners have real needs that could stand to be addressed. Seattle has been linked to Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks as they look to upgrade the power in the middle of their order.
Furthermore, the Mariners could benefit from adding another bullpen arm, and maybe even a starter, depending on what they think about the health of Bryce Miller moving forward.
Seattle has eight Top-100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and they have the prospect capital to make almost any deal a reality, but are there prospects the organization should be hesitant to trade?
Joe Doyle of Overslot recently joined the Refuse to Lose podcast, and said he didn't want to trade Jonny Farmelo, and he also said he's hesitant to move on from Lazaro Montes, who is currently the No. 28 prospect in the sport.
Montes is hitting .269 this season and was recently promoted to Double-A Arkansas. He's got 23 homers on the campaign.
Per Doyle:
...I mean if if if this is a 130 WRC+ designated hitter, when's the last time Seattle had that? I mean Nelson Cruz immediately comes to mind, but it's it's hard for me to walk away from Laz right now for a couple of reasons One, is just he just keeps performing. He keeps producing. But the other part of it is, I think Laz is a is an integral part of the culture that this organization has built in the minor leagues...
You can listen to the full interview with Doyle in the podcast player below. The interview was conducted on July 9.
