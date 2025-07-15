Here's Who Seattle Mariners Selected in Rounds 11-20 in 2025 MLB Draft
The Seattle Mariners officially concluded the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.
After going with a balanced approach on Day 1, the Mariners favored pitching and potential in the second day of the draft, including several pitchers that are coming off serious injuries.
Here's an overview of Seattle's picks from Rounds 11-20 in the draft:
No. 332: Dusty Revis, RHP, Western Carolina
Revis, in his first season in the Western Carolina starting rotation, had a 4.04 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 82.1 innings pitched across 15 starts.
No. 362: Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist
Jay was named an ABCA first-team All-American this past season. He scored 73 runs in 59 games and hit 17 doubles, a triple and 19 homers with 59 RBIs. He slashed .309/.437/.655 with a 1.092 OPS. He was a .300-plus hitter all three seasons at Dallas Baptist.
No. 392: Aiden Taurek, OF, St. Mary's
Taurek was an effective bat-to-ball hitter and was named second-team All-West Coast Conference this season. He scored 57 times in 62 games and hit 21 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs with 49 RBIs. He slashed .335/.417/.598 with a 1.015 OPS.
No. 422: Luke Heyman, C, Florida
Heyman was named first-team All-SEC before he suffered a premature end to the season. He fractured his forearm after being hit by a pitch on May 15. He scored 37 times in 49 games and hit seven doubles, a triple and 13 homers with 44 RBIs. He slashed .301/.397/.578 with a .975 OPS.
No. 452: Brayden Corn, OF, Western Carolina
Corn scored 61 runs in 57 games for the Catamounts and stole 19 bases this season. He hit 13 doubles and 11 home runs with 47 RBIs and slashed .312/.417/.520 with a .937 OPS.
No. 482: Casey Hintz, RHP, Arizona
The two-way player posted a 5.56 ERA this season with the Wildcats and fanned 53 batters in 55 innings pitched across 24 appearances.
No. 512: Anthony Karoly, RHP, Nova Southeastern
Karoly, who pitched in NCAA Division II, missed all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery. He had 15 outings (one start) with Nova Southeastern in 2024, had an 8.55 ERA and fanned 34 batters in 20 innings pitched.
No. 542: Griffin Stieg, RHP, Virginia Tech
Stieg, in his second year with the Hokies, posted a 4.70 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched across 13 starts this season. He's expected to return to Virginia Tech, per Marines vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter.
No. 572: Cameron Appenzeller, RHP, Glenwood High School (Ill.)
Appenzeller, the No. 58 prospect in the draft per MLB Pipeline, is expected to forego signing with Seattle and honor his commitment to play college ball for Tennessee. He's listed at 6-foot-6, 180 pounds and has a fastball that already touched the mid-90s.
No. 602: Estevan Moreno, SS, Notre Dame
Moreno was a three-year player at Notre Dame and was on the radar for the Mariners due to his arm speed and athleticism on defense. He scored 44 runs in 53 games with the Irish this season and hit 14 doubles, three triples and 10 homers with 43 RBIs. He slashed .230/.339/.485 with an .824 OPS.
