Here's Who the Seattle Mariners Selected in Round 4-10 of 2025 MLB Draft

The Mariners went pitcher-heavy for their first several selections of Day 2 of the draft.

Holly Cross pitcher Danny Macchiarola (right) celebrates with a teammate after a win against Army on May 18 at Fitton Field.
Holly Cross pitcher Danny Macchiarola (right) celebrates with a teammate after a win against Army on May 18 at Fitton Field. / Alan Arsenault/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were arguably the undisputed winners of Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday. The Mariners were able to stay within their slot budget, took arguably the best player in the draft (left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson), drafted power-hitting catcher Luke Stevenson, selected promising prep shortstop Nate Becker and closed out the draft with right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus.

Seattle followed its successful first three rounds by going pitcher-heavy on Day 2 of the draft.

Here's an overview of the Mariners' Rounds 4-10 draft picks:

No. 122: Mason Peters, LHP, Dallas Baptist

Peters posted a 4.25 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched across 20 appearances (four starts) and four saves in his lone season with Dallas Baptist this season.

No. 152: Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana

In his lone season with the Hoosiers, Dickerson scored 57 runs in 56 games and hit 14 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs with 77 RBIs. He slashed .314/.381/.632 with a 1.013 OPS.

No. 182: Lucas Kelly, RHP, Arizona State

Kelly had a 4.05 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched in 21 appearances.

No. 212: Colton Shaw, RHP, Yale

Shaw, who was a four-year starter at Yale, posted a 3.13 ERA this season and fanned 80 batters in 77.2 innings pitched across 12 starts.

No. 242: Danny Macchiarola, RHP, Holy Cross

Macchiarola had a 3.27 ERA and struck out 92 hitters in 93.2 innings across 16 starts.

No. 272: Jackson Steensma, RHP, Appalachian State

Steensma was out all of 2025 due to surgery for an elbow injury. Dr. Keith Meister, who Seattle consults often for its pitcher-related injuries. He had a 4.03 ERA and fanned 74 batters in 67 innings across 14 starts in 2024.

No. 302: Isaac Lyon, RHP, Grand Canyon

Lyon struck out 88 batters in 86 innings across 15 starts this season and posted a 4.19 ERA.

