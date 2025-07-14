Seattle Mariners Pick High School Shortstop, College Pitcher With Final Day 1 Picks
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners wrapped up a successful Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft with two interesting selections.
The Mariners used their second-round pick (No. 57 overall) to draft shortstop Nick Becker out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). Becker was ranked the No. 51 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
Becker, listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, played three year for Don Bosco Prep and was named the Gatorade New Jersey Baseball Player of The Year for 2025. He scored 34 runs in 35 games this past season and hit 12 doubles, three triples and five home runs with 30 RBIs. He slashed .386/.558/.761 with a 1.319 OPS. He was committed to Virginia, where his older brother, Eric, plays.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on Becker:
The right-handed-hitting infielder already has good bat-to-ball skills and excellent hitting instincts, finding the barrel consistently and showing the ability to make adjustments in the box. It’s easy to expect at least average power in the future as he gets stronger and learns to leverage his swing more, something he’s sure to do without sacrificing his hit tool.
Seattle's last selection of the day was the No. 91 pick, which it used to draft right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus out of Miami.
Hugus played two seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Miami this season. He was the No. 169 draft prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He posted a 4.16 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched across 17 starts in his lone season with the Hurricanes. He began his college career as a two-way player, but fully transitioned to a starter in Miami's rotation this year.
MLB Pipeline had the following assessment on Hugus:
Hugus struggled with command at Cincinnati but has done a much better job finding the strike zone as a starter with Miami. A decent athlete, he should be able to repeat his delivery and be a solid strike-thrower in the future.
The MLB Draft will conclude with Rounds 4-20 on Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT on MLB.com. The Mariners' first Day 2 pick will be No. 122 overall.
