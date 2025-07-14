Seattle Mariners Pick High School Shortstop, College Pitcher With Final Day 1 Picks

BREAKING: Don Bosco Prep (NJ) shortstop Nick Becker is drafted by the Seattle Mariners at No. 57 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft!



Becker was New Jersey's Gatorade Player of the Year and was a key piece to the Ironmen winning a state championship in 2025. He smashed five HR's and… pic.twitter.com/r27rJ26Bfy