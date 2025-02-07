Here's a Look at the First Dylan Crews Rookie Baseball Card to Be Released
Last week, Topps released a preview of the first-ever Dylan Crews rookie card. Crews, of the Washington Nationals, enters the 2025 season as the No. 4 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.
He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, getting taken one pick behind his college teammate Paul Skenes (LSU).
Crews made a cameo in the big leagues last season, hitting .218 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases. He hit .270 in the minor leagues last year (100 games).
The following comes from a portion of Crews' MLB.com prospect profile:
The right-handed slugger may not have popped statistically in the pros in the same ways he did in college, but the overall scouting report remains. He was chase-heavy early at Triple-A but reeled that in as his sample expanded, in part because of improved hand placement and a more efficient load, and his chase rate was above average over his 132 plate appearances in the bigs. That has much been Crews’ MO as a prospect. Given enough time at a level, he tends to figure out pitchers, adjust and exceed the competition.
Crews won the Golden Spikes Award at LSU and helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series title.
Entering the season, he figures to have a starting role in the outfield on lockdown, pairing with James Wood to make one of the elite young tandems in all of baseball.
The Nationals finished last in the National League East last season and will report to spring training next week.
Related MiLB Stories
GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:
HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:
KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE: