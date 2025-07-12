Tacoma Rainiers Utility Player Samad Taylor Putting Together Incredible Season
One the best player on the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, is having an incredible season.
Entering Thursday, Rainiers infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor has scored 70 times in 79 games and has hit 16 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs with 53 RBIs. He's slashed .309/.387/.510 with an .897 OPS and has stolen 24 bases. If the season were to end today, that would mark minor league career highs for Taylor in batting average, slugging and OPS.
According to a post on "X" from Tacoma, Taylor is one of two players in the minor leagues this season and the only one in Triple-A with 15 or more doubles, 10 or more home runs, 20 or more steals, 50 or more RBIs and 70 or more runs.
Taylor was selected by the then-Cleveland Indians in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He bounced around several teams before Seattle acquired him in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Jan. 30, 2024.
Taylor has played seven games for the Mariners in the last two seasons since the club traded for him. In those contests, Taylor has hit .231 (3-for-13) with three runs. He has a slash line of .231/.231/.231 with a .462 OPS.
This season, Taylor went 1-for-8 (.125) in three games. His contract was selected from the Rainiers on April 29 and he was optioned back down to Triple-A on May 6.
Taylor hasn't been able to transfer his dominance in Triple-A to a sustained and successful stint in the major leagues yet. But with the way he's playing and his versatility on defense, he will remain a valuable depth piece in the minor leagues for the Mariners.
