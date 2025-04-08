Highly-Regarded Los Angeles Dodgers Prospect Continues to Rake at Triple-A
When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most of the focus is on the major league roster. After all, the Dodgers boast the most talent in baseball and are coming off a World Series title.
However, the Dodgers' farm system should not be ignored, as it's become a huge part of their player development factory and has helped them reach sustainable success.
Take prospect Alex Freeland, for instance, who is off to a great start at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Per MLB Pipeline, Freeland is 10-for-19 over his last four games. He went 3-for-5 on Tuesday with a homer and six RBIs.
The 23-year-old shortstop was a third-round pick of the Dodgers in 2022 out of Central Florida. He's projected to make his major league debut this year and is a career .257 hitter in the minor leagues.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Freeland's swing decisions rank among the best in Los Angeles' system, and he ranked sixth in the Minors with 91 walks in '24. A switch-hitter, he makes more contact and has more impact from the left side of the plate, though he did improve his righty production last season. He has a quick bat and good feel for launching balls in the air to his pull side, which could translate into 20 homers per year.
The Comets will continue their series with Round Rock on Wednesday while the Dodgers will once again play the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles is currently 9-3 on the season.
The Comets won 16-3 on Tuesday.
