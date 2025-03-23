Highly-Regarded Prospect Makes Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Roster After Hot Spring
Congratulations are in order for Toronto Blue Jays prospect Alan Roden, who has made the Opening Day Roster.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Roden was listed as the No. 12 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline at the end of 2024 and has moved up to No. 5 this year. The 25-year-old was the No. 98 pick in the 2022 draft out of Creighton.
He hit .293 in the minor leagues last season with 16 homers and 75 RBI. He played 54 games at Double-A New Hampshire and 71 at Triple-A Buffalo. He hit .314 at Triple-A, evidently showing that he has nothing left to prove there. He was named one of the organization's "Minor League Players of the Year."
He hit .423 this spring (11-for-26) with two homers and six RBIs.
An outfielder and a first baseman by trade, it's unknown exactly how Roden fits into the Opening Day roster. Daulton Varsho is slated to open the year on the injured list, so Roden could end up starting in the outfield, or he could be an option off the bench.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season and finished last in the American League East, but they feel better about their chances this year after acquiring Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez.
The Jays will open up the season on March 27 at home against the Baltimore Orioles, who finished second in the division last year. They were beaten in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
Jose Berrios will pitch for the Jays.
Related MiLB Stories
EMOTIONAL CALL: Shane Smith, who was a Rule-5 draft choice of the Chicago White Sox this winter, has made the team. He shared an emotional call with his family, which you can see here. CLICK HERE:
MAYO CLARIFIES: After his comments on being demoted grabbed headlines, Orioles prospect Coby Mayo issued another set of comments. CLICK HERE:
LAWLAR DOWN: Jordan Lawlar, one of the top prospects in baseball, was sent to Triple-A this week by the Arizona Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE: