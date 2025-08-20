Highly-Touted Seattle Mariners Draft Picks Registers First Professional Hit
The Seattle Mariners are already seeing returns from their 2025 draft class.
The No. 3 overall pick in the draft and the Mariners' top pick, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, won't make his professional debut until 2026. The two players selected after Anderson have already made an impression in the minors.
Seattle's competitive balance Round-A pick, catcher Luke Stevenson, ha played six games entering Wednesday and has slashed .261/.414/.348 with a .762 OPS. He's scored four runs and has six RBIs with the Single-A Modesto Nuts
The Mariners' second round pick, Nick Becker, made his debut for the Nuts on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old shortstop was selected by Seattle with the 57th overall pick out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J. In his first professional game, the teenage infielder went 1-for-5. His lone hit was an RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Becker is ranked the team's No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The publication had the following scouting report on the 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect:
With an athletic and projectable frame, Becker has some now tools he displayed at summer showcase events like the Area Code Games to go along with strength gains to dream on as he adds to his 6-foot-4 frame. The right-handed-hitting infielder already has good bat-to-ball skills and excellent hitting instincts, finding the barrel consistently and showing the ability to make adjustments in the box. It’s easy to expect at least average power in the future as he gets stronger and learns to leverage his swing more, something he’s sure to do without sacrificing his hit tool.
