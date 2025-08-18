Seattle Mariners Promote Top 100 Prospect to High-A Everett AquaSox
One of the Seattle Mariners most promising prospects will be closing out the season with the High-A Everett AquaSox.
The Mariners announced that 19-year-old shortstop Felnin Celesten was promoted from the Single-A Modesto Nuts to the High-A Everett AquaSox on Monday.
Celesten was signed as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2023, out of the Dominican Republic. He was ranked No. 2 in the 2023 international class.
Before this season, Celesten was limited to 32 games in the Arizona Complex League in 2024. He scored 30 runs and hit 10 doubles, four triples and three home runs with 27 RBIs. He slashed .352/.431/.568 with a .999 OPS. He had season-ending surgery to repair a hamate fracture in his left wrist.
This season, Celesten (No. 97 MLB Pipeline top 100), has stayed mostly healthy and has played 93 games this season. He's scored 52 runs and has hit 19 doubles, two triples and five home runs with 55 RBIs. He's slashed .285/.349/.384 with a .733 OPS. He's stolen 20 bases in 28 attempts.
MLB Pipeline had the following scouting report on Celesten:
A switch-hitter who will be just 19 for all of the 2025 season, Celesten is still figuring things out with his swing from both sides of the plate. It’s whippy with plenty of bat speed, and he’s a bit hit-over-power at present. While he doesn’t have a groundball-dominant swing, he did post a 64.9 percent groundball rate during his pro debut, with one area of focus being settling into more of a line-drive gap-to-gap look at the plate. There’s confidence he’ll learn to drive the ball more in the air as he matures.
