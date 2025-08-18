Pittsburgh Pirates Promoting Top Minor League Prospect to Double-A Altoona
The best prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates' farm system is moving on up.
It was reported by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo that the consensus top prospect in baseball, shortstop/outfielder Konnor Griffin (No. 1 MLB Pipeline, No. 1 Baseball America) would be promoted by the Pirates from the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers to the Double-A Altoona Curve.
Griffin, 19-years-old, will become the third-youngest player at the Double-A level this season. The youngest player, 18-year-old Leo De Vries (No. 3 MLB Pipeline, No. 6 Baseball America), was also promoted to Double-A Sunday.
Griffin was selected by Pittsburgh with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and participated with the Pirates in their 2025 spring training as a non-roster invite.
Griffin was assigned to the Single-A Bradenton Marauders on April 4. He was promoted to Greensboro June 10.
Griffin has played an almost equal amount of games with the Marauders and Grasshoppers this season. In 50 games with Bradenton, he scored 49 runs in 50 games and hit 10 doubles, two triples and nine home runs with 36 RBIs. He slashed .338/.396/.536 with a .932 OPS. In 51 games with Greensboro, he scored 48 runs and hit 11 doubles, two triples and seven homers with 36 RBIs. He slashed .325/.432/.510 with a .942 OPS.
In total, Griffin has scored 97 times in 101 games and has hit 21 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs with 72 RBIs. He slashed .332/.414/.524 with a .938 OPS.
Griffin is projected to make his major league debut in 2027, according to MLB Pipeline.
