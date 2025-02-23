Highly-Touted Texas Rangers Pitching Prospect Likely to Require Surgery, Miss Season
According to Texas Rangers front office leader Chris Young, top pitching prospect Alejandro Rosario is likely going to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire season.
Kennedi Landry, who covers the Rangers, had the information on social media:
Alejandro Rosario (@MLBPipeline’s No. 50 overall prospect) suffered an elbow injury and will likely be out for the 2025 season as he requires surgery, per Chris Young.
“It's likely UCL, I don't want to officially say, but yeah, it's elbow and will probably require Tommy John.”
The 23-year-old Rosario was a fifth-round pick of the Rangers back in the 2023 draft. Lifetime, he's 4-5 in the minors with a 2.24 ERA. He appeared in 18 games last season, with 17 starts. MLB Pipeline projected him to make his major league debut in 2026, but that will likely be pushed back as he won't even be back on a game mound until then.
Eventually, Rosario should pair with Kumar Rocker to make up a formidable top of the Rangers rotation. Rocker was also a top draft choice of Texas and should contribute at the big-league level this year.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Rosario operates at 94-98 mph and reaches 100 with his fastball, and he has found more success blasting it by hitters at the letters in pro ball than he did sinking it down in the zone in college. His 88-92 mph splitter is a swing-and-miss pitch with devastating tumble and run at its best. He has scrapped the curveball and cutter he toyed with at Miami to focus on an 83-85 mph slider that shows flashes of giving him a third plus offering.
