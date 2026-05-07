How Yankees Prospect Brendan Beck Pitched in Long-Awaited MLB Debut

New York Yankees left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday due to an illness. As a result, the Yankees called up one of their longtime prospects to make his first major league pitching appearance.

Right-handed pitcher Brendan Beck, New York's No. 21 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, made his MLB debut on Thursday against the Texas Rangers. The 27-year-old entered the game in the second inning after reliever Paul Blackburn started the contest. Beck gave the Yankees three important innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, while also collecting his first big league strikeout.

This first outing in the majors was a long time coming for the 2021 second-round draft pick. Beck has battled through multiple elbow injuries over the years and has been limited to just 43 minor league games leading up to this opportunity. So far in 2026, he's produced a 5.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37 innings across seven Triple-A starts. But now, after an effective MLB debut, Beck may have shown enough to become a multi-inning option for the Yankees again down the road.

Brendan Beck did his job in first MLB outing

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Brendan Beck poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | New York Yankees via Imagn Images

While the numbers from Beck's MLB debut might not jump off the page, he played a crucial role in New York's 9-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday by giving the Yankees three innings in a bullpen game. After throwing 52 pitches, though, he'll most likely be sent back down to Triple-A and be replaced by another fresh arm ahead of New York's weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

A few pitchers have been going back and forth between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and New York of late, most notably top pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez. That's been in anticipation of left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón making his return to the Yankees' rotation after beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

As things stand, Rodón is currently projected to make his first start of 2026 on Sunday against the Brewers. While it's possible Beck could stick around in the majors until then, it seems more likely that another relief option would be called up for at least the next few games before Rodón is officially activated off the injured list.