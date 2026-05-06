Yankees Prospect Elmer Rodriguez Faces Similar Issue in Second MLB Start

New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodríguez made his second big league start on Tuesday. And even though he's only appeared in two games in the majors so far, the top prospect has yet to exhibit the same level of control he's showcased in the minors.

Rodríguez, the Yankees' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings pitched in New York's 7-4 win against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. All three of those runs crossed the plate in a 37-pitch first inning as the 22-year-old struggled with command. He most notably walked four hitters and struck out two in his latest start for the Yankees. That gives the young righty eight walks in his first 8 2/3 major league innings, which is more than he has in Triple-A so far this year.

Rodríguez posted a 1.27 ERA through four starts for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to begin 2026, with 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 21 1/3 innings pitched. Those numbers likely contributed to the Yankees' decision to call up the young hurler for his MLB debut last week. But with one of New York's All-Star pitchers nearing his return to the majors, Rodríguez might be heading back to Triple-A soon.

Elmer Rodríguez most likely set to be replaced by Carlos Rodón

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón (55) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Regardless of how Rodríguez performed, the general expectation was that his first stint in the big leagues would be a short one. Left-hander Carlos Rodón began the season on the injured list after undergoing elbow surgery in the offseason. The southpaw is now very close to rejoining the Yankees' rotation. And with the rest of New York's starting pitching staff throwing the ball well to begin the year, Rodríguez will likely be the odd man out.

That's not necessarily a bad thing for Rodríguez, though. If the Yankees officially decide to send him down to the minors to make room for Rodón, the young righty can work on improving the control issues he faced in two MLB starts. He's still just 22, and he's only made five Triple-A starts so far in his career. This should be a good opportunity for Rodríguez to learn from his experience in the majors and continue his development in the minors.

Rodón threw 83 pitches over 6 1/3 innings in a rehab start for the RailRiders on Tuesday. Assuming he comes out of that appearance feeling healthy, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his next start will be in the majors, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. While New York hasn't officially announced anything yet, it'd make sense if Rodríguez was sent down as the corresponding roster move.