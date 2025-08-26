If Double-A Success An Indicator, Future Is Bright for St. Louis Cardinals
Some of the players who have come through the Springfield Cardinals’ dugout this season could wind up as staples of St. Louis Cardinals lineups in years to come.
Names like No. 14-ranked prospect Nathan Church, who hit .336 in 29 games for Springfield before his call up to Triple-A Memphis. After 53 games, 30 RBIs and a .335 average, the parent club selected his contract last week. He had his first two major league hits, including his first home run, on Friday.
Then there’s infielder JJ Wetherholt, the Cardinals’ No. 1 prospect and No. 6 overall, as ranked by MLB Pipeline. He started the season in Springfield and now is hitting .328 in 31 games at Memphis.
Others to pass through Springfield this season include right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, the team’s No. 8 prospect who since had Tommy John surgery; right-hander Andre Granillo, the No. 22 prospect, a reliever on the big league roster; another right-hander, Max Rajcic, now in Memphis; and infielder/outfielder Noah Medlinger, also at Memphis.
Springfield won the Texas League North Division in the first half of the season, clinching a spot in the league playoffs, which begin Sept. 16.
Until then, Double-A Cardinals have 18 games remaining and a second-half record of 30-21, good enough for a one-game lead over the Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League North. Their overall mark is 73-47, and they could eclipse their record 79 wins set in a season, which they did last year.
The St. Louis Cardinals are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season after four straight postseason runs. The success of the Springfield Cardinals bodes well for the future of the parent club with the talent coming through the pipeline.
