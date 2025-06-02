Jake Palisch Named Chicago White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month
Jake Palisch has emerged as one of the top performers in the White Sox farm system this season. On Monday, Palisch was named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May, as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members.
Over five appearances for the Double-A Birmingham Barons in May, Palisch pitched 24 innings with two earned runs allowed, a 0.54 WHIP, .092 opponents average and 22 strikeouts. He allowed one earned run or fewer in each outing in May, which included three scoreless appearances and two with zero hits allowed.
Palisch's month was highlighted by his start against the Columbus Clingstones on May 8. He pitched five perfect innings with five strikeouts, and 43 of his 56 pitches went for strikes. Palisch followed up that performance with five more scoreless innings against the Chattanooga Lookouts, though he allowed two hits and walked two batters.
Palisch, 26, is a 6-foot-4 left-hander who signed a minor league contract with the White Sox in 2022. He pitched three seasons at Stanford before wrapping up his college career at Texas A&M, where he posted a 2.39 ERA in 60.1 innings during the 2022 season.
Though he's not ranked among the White Sox top 30 prospects on MLB.com, he's had an impressive 2025 season with the Barons, recording a 1.03 ERA in 35 innings.
