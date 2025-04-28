Former Top Prospect of New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Relegated to Triple-A Again
The Atlanta Braves made an interesting roster move on Monday, sending outfielder Jarred Kelenic down to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Mark Bowman of MLB.com had the information on social media:
Jarred Kelenic has been optioned to Gwinnett. Eddie Rosario has been signed. Rosario and Ian Anderson will reunite with the Braves today and swap 2021 World Series stories. Davis Daniel was optioned
Kelenic, 25, is hitting just .167 with two homers this season. He has two RBIs and no stolen bases. Formerly one of the top prospects in the sport, he's a career .211 hitter.
Kelenic was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the New York Mets and then traded to the Seattle Mariners before the 2019 season in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. He got as high as the No. 4 prospect in baseball before the 2021 season. He reached that ranking in both Baseball America and MLB.com.
He made his major league debut in 2021 with Seattle, hitting .204 in parts of three seasons there. Seattle traded him to the Braves before the 2024 season. He hit .231 with Atlanta, also popping a career-high 15 homers, but he's seemed to regress again this season.
His future on the 40-man roster is also tenuous, given that Ronald Acuna Jr. is working his way back from a torn ACL and could re-join the Braves by June.
Entering play on Monday, Atlanta is 12-15 and in fourth place in the National League East. They'll play the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at 8:40 p.m. ET.
Bryce Elder will pitch for Atlanta against Ryan Feltner.
Gwinnett is off on Monday, as is customary in the minor leagues.
Related MiLB Stories
NOT ALL THE WAY BACK: Samuel Basallo, the top prospect in the Orioles system, is back in the lineup, but isn't ready to catch yet. How long will that take? CLICK HERE:
THE LEAD EMPEROR: One Atlanta Braves prospect did something never done before by a Rome Emperors player. What was it? CLICK HERE:
NOT MOVING: According to the Philadelphia Phillies, they aren't moving either of their top prospects, despite a need for bullpen help. CLICK HERE: