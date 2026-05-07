Jasson Dominguez Injury Could Open Door for Other Top Yankees Prospect

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez was forced to exit Thursday's game in the first inning. That could set the stage for one of the organization's top prospects to make his major league debut this weekend.

Domínguez made a tremendous catch while crashing into the left field wall to retire the first batter of the game between New York and the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. The young outfielder remained down on the warning track after making the grab and later left the field in a medical cart. Domínguez has entered concussion protocol and is receiving an MRI on his left shoulder, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. As a result, if he ends up needing to miss any time, New York could turn to outfielder Spencer Jones.

Jones, the Yankees' No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is on fire right now in Triple-A. Through 33 games this year for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the 24-year-old is hitting .258 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Many New York fans have been anxiously waiting to see the lefty-swinging slugger get a chance to play in the Bronx, and it could be a realistic possibility depending on Domínguez's status.

Spencer Jones might finally get his shot with Yankees

Mar 20, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While the Yankees enter Thursday's action with the best record in the American League at 25-12, they are dealing with a few injuries right now. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list toward the end of April with a right calf strain, which paved the way for Domínguez to return to the majors. And first baseman Ben Rice is missing his fourth-straight game while dealing with a left hand contusion.

If Domínguez joins that list after exiting Thursday's game, the Yankees will have a few options in terms of potential replacements. Jones would be a natural choice if New York wants to call up an outfielder. But the Yankees could also decide to call up shortstop Anthony Volpe and use Jose Caballero or Amed Rosario in the outfield.

For now, New York fans will have to wait patiently for the latest updates on Domínguez. But, as things stand, it's at least a possibility that the Yankees could consider calling up Jones for his MLB debut.