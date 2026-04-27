Yankees' Jasson Domínguez Earns Another Opportunity After Triple-A Surge

One of the New York Yankees' former top prospects is once again being given the chance to showcase what he can do in the big leagues.

Outfielder Jasson Domínguez, New York's No. 1 prospect for 2024 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Monday. The 23-year-old is hitting .326 so far this season with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 24 Triple-A games.

After spending last year in the majors, the Yankees decided to have the young switch-hitter begin the 2026 season at Triple-A following the re-signings of outfielders Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger in the offseason. But now, with question marks surrounding the current health status of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, Domínguez may have an opportunity to get regular playing time in the big leagues.

Jasson Domínguez's playing time with Yankees could be directly tied to Giancarlo Stanton's health

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there's been plenty of speculation about Stanton's health after he left Friday's game with lower leg tightness, the Yankees haven't placed the veteran slugger on the injured list yet. Instead, it seems like Domínguez is at least temporarily filling the roster spot vacated by right-handed pitcher Luis Gil, who was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday.

This doesn't necessarily mean Stanton has avoided an injury, though. The Yankees most likely wouldn't have called up Domínguez if the former MVP was only going to miss a couple of games. It'd also make more sense for the Yankees to replace Gil with a fresh bullpen arm.

Regardless, with Domínguez's promotion confirmed, many New York fans will be curious to see how the young outfielder performs in his return to the majors. Last year, he hit .257 with 10 homers and 23 stolen bases in 123 games for the Yankees, but saw his playing time decrease as the season progressed.

By having Domínguez start 2026 in the minors, New York was likely hoping to give him consistent playing time to work on his right-handed hitting and defense in the outfield. While there are still questions about his defense, the 23-year-old is hitting .389 against left-handed pitching in a small sample size this year. If Stanton does need to miss extended time, Domínguez could be a natural choice to receive most of the at-bats at designated hitter right now for the Yankees.