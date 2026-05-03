Yankees' Spencer Jones Delivers Multi-Homer Game Against Rehabbing All-Star

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones has become a polarizing prospect in recent years. But for the pundits who believe the lefty-swinging slugger might struggle against major league pitching, his latest Triple-A performance suggests that may not necessarily be the case.

Jones, New York's No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' 7-1 victory on Sunday over the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Most notably, though, both of the 24-year-old's homers came against two-time All-Star José Berríos, who is on a rehab assignment after beginning the season on the injured list due to a right elbow stress fracture.

Jones' first home run off of Berríos was a solo shot that traveled 422 feet to right field and had an absurd exit velocity of 117.4 mph. The 2022 first-round draft pick followed that up with a grand slam in the fourth inning. That blast was hit 406 feet to center field and came off the bat at 111.1 mph. After Sunday's action, Jones now has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 31 Triple-A games this year.

Spencer Jones is blocked by Yankees' outfield logjam

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Despite Jones' offensive success so far at Triple-A, there are still concerns over the young outfielder's strikeout rate. But even if those worries didn't exist, there isn't a spot for him to play every day in the majors right now. Former top prospect Jasson Domínguez was only recently called up from Triple-A due to Giancarlo Stanton injuring his calf, and that doesn't even factor in the rest of the Yankees' outfield.

Regardless, until he gets an opportunity in the big leagues, all Jones can do for now is continue to produce jaw-dropping power numbers in the minors. Last year, the former first-round pick hit .274 with 35 homers, 80 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 116 games across Double-A and Triple-A. Nineteen of those long balls came after he joined the RailRiders, which means he's now up to 29 Triple-A home runs in 98 games at that level.

Jones will turn 25 later this month. Three-time MVP Aaron Judge didn't become a full-time starter for the Yankees until his age-25 season. But still, Jones will certainly be a name to keep a close eye on around the trade deadline, especially if he hasn't found his way into New York's lineup by then.