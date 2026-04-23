JR Ritchie Gives Braves Exactly What They Needed in First MLB Start

One of the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospects, right-hander JR Ritchie, made his major league debut on Thursday. And after two consecutive short outings from Braves starters, the young hurler turned in a much-needed performance for Atlanta.

Ritchie, the Braves' No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, picked up the win on the mound in his first MLB start on Thursday. The 22-year-old tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out seven in Atlanta's 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

The young righty's debut got off to an inauspicious start, though, when he gave up a home run to Washington outfielder James Wood on the very first pitch he threw in the big leagues. Ritchie also gave up a solo homer to Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams in the fourth inning, but that was all the damage Washington could do against the top prospect.

What's next for JR Ritchie following MLB debut?

Apr 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie (56) writes on the dirt at the pitcher's mound while preparing to make his major league debut, against the Washington Nationals, at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even beyond the stellar individual statistics from his first MLB outing, Ritchie helped the Braves in a big way that won't necessarily show up in the box score. Over the last two games, Atlanta got a total of four innings from their starting pitchers. As a result, the Braves' bullpen was heavily used, making Ritchie's seven-inning performance that much more crucial since it gave most of Atlanta's relievers a breather.

As things stand, it's unclear if this was a spot start for Ritchie or if the Braves intend to keep him in the majors. With hard-throwing righty Spencer Strider seemingly nearing a return to the majors after starting the year on the injured list, though, it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta sent their highly touted prospect back to Triple-A.

There doesn't seem to be much left for Ritchie to prove in the minors, however. The 22-year-old has a 0.99 ERA in five Triple-A starts this year. So, while the young hurler may end up back with the Gwinnett Stripers, he might not be down there for long. And based on his first MLB start, many Braves fans will be looking forward to the next time Ritchie gets the ball on a big league mound, whenever that might be.